Hepatitis A outbreak in Anantnag village

No bacterial contamination found in water samples: Official

Anantnag: Residents of Turk Tachloo village in Anantnag district are much worried due to the outbreak of Hepatitis A disease in their village and are demanding proper investigation to find out the root cause of the disease outbreak.

Locals said that three villages including Turk Tachloo are getting water supply from the same water supply scheme and if water would have been contaminated, then the disease would have spread to two other villages as well.

Ghulam Hassan, a local numberdar said that that the government must look into all angles and find out the root cause of the disease outbreak in the village.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department Kashmir Basharat Ahmad Kawoosa who visited Turk Tachloo on Monday told reporters that four samples which were taken before locals on the day when first death was reported in the area have been found okay for use with no bacterial contamination.

He said that samples were taken wherever locals asked and today, “we got its reports and no bacterial contamination was found in it”.

He said that there is need of contact tracing to find out the person who got infected first and how it spread and reasons behind its outbreak.

He said that he has taken up the issue with the health department.

Meanwhile health officials said that teams of the department are on the job to keep vigil on the situation besides that all angles to find the root cause of the outbreak are being checked.

They requested locals to use boiled water and there is no need to panic and if anyone will have symptoms just report to the doctor.

