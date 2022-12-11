Hepatitis outbreak in Anantnag village: One more minor dies, toll 02

Anantnag: One more minor died while several others are infected due to an outbreak of suspected Hepatitis in Qaimoh village of southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

An official said that in Turka Tachloo village of Qaimoh, a suspected Hepatitis-A outbreak claimed the life of a minor boy taking toll death to two.

Two days before a girl, who was admitted at JVC hospital in Srinagar, died while over a dozen have symptoms of the infection.

The minor boy who died at JVC Srinagar hospital on Sunday has been identified as Nihan Altaf (07) son of Altaf Dar

“The infection has probably spread due to unsafe drinking water supply in the village,” officials said.

Meanwhile, both Jal Shakti and medical teams are on ground to take samples and verify the facts—(KNO)

