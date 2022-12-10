Light Rain Lash Plains, Snowfall Over Upper Reaches In J&K

Srinagar: Light rain lashed plains while upper reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, meteorological department here said on Saturday.

It also forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered places mainly over higher reaches during the next 24 hours and mainly dry weather from November 11-20 in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official of the department said that Gulmarg received 11cm of snowfall and Leh 0.1cm in the last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today. There were reports of snowfall in Gurez valley of Bandipora, Sonamarg in Ganderbal and some upper reaches of the Valley.

Also, the MeT official said that Srinagar received 0.9mm of rain, Qazigund 2.6mm, Pahalgam 2.3mm, Kupwara 5.5mm, Kokernag 5.6mm, Jammu 1.0mm, Banihal 9.4mm, Batote 13.8mm, Katra 2.6mm and Bhaderwah 3.2mm during the time.

Meanwhile, there was further rise in minimum temperature amid cloud cover last night with Srinagar recording a minimum of 2.8°C against 1.0°C on the previous night. While there was also special weather phenomenon of mist this morning, the MeT official said, today’s temperature was 3.4°C above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.8°C against 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.7°C on previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.3°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.3°C against 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 4.6°C (0.6°C above normal), Katra 12.2°C (3.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.8°C (3.5°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.8°C, the official said.

“In next 24 hours, generally cloudy weather is expected at many places with snowfall at isolated places, mainly over higher reaches,” he said, adding, “From November 11-20, mainly dry weather is expected. However, brief spell of light rain/ snow may occur at isolated places over higher reaches,” he said, “From tomorrow, expect warmer days and colder nights.”

He said there may be temporary disruption in surface transportation over major passes today. (GNS)

