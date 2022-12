Sopore: A driver died after his vehicle was skidded off the road in Cherihar village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said that a three-wheeler skidded off the road in Cherihar Botingoo, leading to on spot death of its driver.

He identified the driver as Mudasir Ahmed Lone of Cherihar Botingoo.

He said after completion of medico-legal formalities, body will be handed over to the family, while a case has also been registered—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print