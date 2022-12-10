Light snow in higher reaches, Mughal road, Sgr-Leh Highway closed

Amid MeT forecast for wet spell, authorities issue weather advisory

Srinagar: Higher reaches received light snow with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting snow in both plains as well as upper reaches for two days from Friday.

The fresh snow prompted the authorities to close Mughal road, Srinagar-Leh highway and Gurez-Bandopora road.

A traffic department official said that traffic plied on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world. But Mughal road and SSG road are closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snow, he said.

Authorities in Anantnag urged people of Larnoo and tourists to refrain from venturing out in landslide and shooting stone prone areas as well as from travelling on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads from till December 11.

“In view of predictions by the meteorological Department for widespread rains, snowfall and bad weather conditions, people of Tehsil Larnoo and tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas,” Tehsildar Larnoo said in an advisory.

“Moreover rainfall/thunderstorm/snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads. People are advised to refrain from travelling on these two roads from (till) 11th of December 2022,” it added.

A MeT official forecasted intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and plains of Kashmir on December 9-10. “Light snow (1-2 inches) likely (50% chance) in plains of Kashmir during 9th Night-10th forenoon whereas higher reaches may receive 9-10 inches of snow,” the official said.

While there is no forecast of any major snow during this spell, the MeT official said that there may be temporary disruption in surface transportation over Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, Razdan pass, Bandipora-Gurez, Zojila during December 9 -10th.

A feeble WD is also expected to hit J&K on the night of December 12 and 13.

“There is a possibility of snowfall over higher reaches under its influence in Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal. Dry weather is expected thereafter till December 18,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gulmarg and other higher reaches in north and central Kashmir besides Ladakh witnessed snow with the weatherman predicting more, the MeT said.

There is already a forecast for light snowfall of 1-2 inches in plains of the valley and around 10 inches over upper reaches during the December 9 evening to December 10.

An official said Gulmarg received 0.6cm of snowfall and Leh 0.5cm. There are reports of snowfall from Sonamarg and some upper reaches of the Valley.

It said that Pahalgam received 2.0mm of rainfall while Kokernag had traces of it till 0830 hours.

Meanwhile, there was a rise in night temperature amid clouds.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 1.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night. While there was also a special weather phenomenon of mist this morning, the MeT official said, today’s temperature was 1.6°C above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, it said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7°C against season’s minus 3.6°C on previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 1.1°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.7°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 4.4°C (0.4°C above normal), Katra 11.0°C (2.4°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.5°C (3.2°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.8°C, Kargil minus 5.6°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, recorded a low of 5.6°C, the official said. GNS

