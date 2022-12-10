Exam for SI posts on Dec 09 rescheduled: JKSSB

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Friday said that the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department which was scheduled to be held on December 9 will now be held on December 20 besides the examinations scheduled from December 11 to 19 would be conducted as per the schedule.

A notice issued by Controller of Examinations, JKSSB in this regard reads, “It is hereby notified for the information of all such candidates whose Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examinations for the post of Sub Inspector Home Department advertised vide Notification no. 06 of 2021 which was scheduled on 09-12-2022 and was postponed vide Notice no.JKSSB-COE0EXAM (UT)/54/2022-03 (7057013) Dated: – 08-12-2022 shall now be held on 20-12-2022”.

The notice further reads that the Admit cards downloaded for the examination n of 9-12-2022 by the candidates shall not be valid for examination on 20-12-2022 and the candidates need to download admit cards afresh for the CBT examination to be held on 20-12-2022. The Fresh Level 1 and Level 2 admit cards for the examination of 20-12-2022 shall remain available on JKSSB website w.e.f 13-12-2022 and 17-12-2022 respectively, it adds.

“Further the examinations scheduled from 11.12.2022 to 19.12.2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule issued already”, the notice reads.

