HC stays its own judgment, allows JKSSB to conduct JE, SI selection process

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday stayed its single Bench’s judgment regarding cancelling the selection process for the post of JE (Jal Shakti department) and Sub-inspector (Home).
A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to the other side to be returned within four weeks.
“Meanwhile, appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, the result of the same shall await further orders from this Court,” the court said.
Subsequent to the judgment by the court’s Single Bench, JKSSB postponed computer based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification. (GNS)