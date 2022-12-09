Traffic inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel suspended due to power shutdown

Ramban: The traffic movement inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, also known as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel was on Friday suspended due to a power shutdown, officials said here.

An official said that traffic will resume after power connectivity is restored inside the tunnel.

He said the reason behind power shutdown inside the tunnel was not known immediately.

Meanwhile, SP Ramban, Mohit Sharma in a Tweet said: “Traffic will resume after power connectivity restores. Inconvenience is regretted”.—(KNO)

