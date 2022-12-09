Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway closed after fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, remained closed since overnight while authorities on Friday also shut Srinagar-Leh highway after fresh snowfall.

A traffic department official here however said that traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world. “Mughal road and SSG road closed for vehicular movement due 2 fresh snowfall,” the official said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Anantnag have urged people of Larnoo and tourists to refrain from venturing out in landslide and shooting stone prone areas as well as from travelling on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads from till December 11.

“In view of predictions by the meteorological Department for widespread rains, snowfall and bad weather conditions, people of Tehsil Larnoo and tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas,” Tehsildar Larnoo said in an advisory,

“Moreover rainfall/thunderstorm/snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads. People are advised to refrain from travelling on these two roads from (till) 11th of December 2022.”

Also in compliance to the directions of SDM Kokernag, he said, SHO Larnoo and Naib Tehsildar Larnoo are directed to setup naka at Daksum and Gowran and restrict all kinds of vehicular traffic on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads till December 11. “Moreover Assistant tourist officer Kokernag shall place 4 tourist guards at Daksum naka and Range officer Daksum shall place 4 forest guards at Gowran naka from 4pm to 9am on the days when the aforementioned roads are closed.” (GNS)

