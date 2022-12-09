Militants escape after brief exchange of fire in Shopian

Ammo recovered from encounter site, says official
Shopian: After a brief exchange of fire, militants have managed to give slip to security forces in Wathoo area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district where an encounter broke out last night, officials said on Thursday.
An official said that encounter broke out last evening after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a search operation in the area.
He said as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.
“After initial exchange of fire, no contact was established with the militants,” he said.
He said cordon layers were tightened after initial exchange of fire, however, no militants were found during subsequent searches after which the operation was called off.
He, however, said during searches two Pherans, two pistol rounds and three AK-47 rounds were recovered from the site. KNO