Bandipora-Gurez road to remain closed today

Gurez: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have informed that the traffic movement on Bandipora-Gurez shall remain suspended tomorrow in wake of the fresh weather advisory.
The road to Gurez that passes through Razdan Pass has been closed for traffic movement.
“In view of the forecast for snowfall and as a precautionary measure, tomorrow on 09-12-2022 (Friday) traffic shall remain suspended on Bandipora-Gurez road,” SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told KNO.
Notably, the area remains cut off from the rest of the valley due to the accumulation of snow on the road.