JKSSB Reschedules SI Examination On December 20

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has rescheduled Computer Based Test for Sub Inspector (Home) on December 20. However, the JKSSB said that admit cards issued earlier will not be entertained and shall be issued afresh.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all such candidates whose Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examinations for the post of Sub Inspector Home Department advertised vide Notification no. 06 of 2021 which was scheduled on 09.12.2022 and was postponed vide Notice no. JKSSB-COE0EXAM (UT)/54/2022-03 (7057013) Dated: – 08.12.2022 shall now be held on 20.12.2022,” JKSSB said in a notification, a day after postponing the examination.

“However, Admit cards downloaded previously by the candidates shall not be valid for 20-12-2022 examination and the candidates need to download admit cards afresh for the CBT examination to be held on 20.12.2022,” the notification, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads, adding, “ The Fresh Level 1 and Level 2 admit cards shall remain available on JKSSB website w.e.f 13.12.2022 and 17.12.2022 respectively. Further the examinations scheduled from 11.12.2022 to 19.12.2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule issued already.”

The Board also said that the inconvenience caused to the candidates “is deeply regretted.” Both the notification, one issued on Thursday and another today came amid high court orders. (GNS)

