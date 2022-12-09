HC Stays Its Judgment, Allows JKSSB To Go Ahead With JE, SI Selection Process

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday stayed its single Bench’s judgment regarding canceling selection process for the post of JE ( Jalshakti department) and SI (Home).

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to other side to be returned within four weeks.

“Meanwhile, appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of

Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home

Department), however, result of the same shall await further orders from this

Court,” the court said as per an order,

Subsequent to the judgment by the court’s Single Bench, JKSSB postponed computer based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print