South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Shopian

Srinagar; Encounter broke out im wee hours between militants and government forces in Wathoo Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Wathoo Shirmal.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

