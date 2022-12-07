Security situation in J&K has improved signicantly: MHA in Rajya Sabha

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against militancy and that security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai, while informing the Rajya Sabha said there has been substantial decline in militant incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

“14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in J&K since January, 2022 till 30th November, 2022,” he said.

He also said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns.

“Various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities which include group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock Nakas at strategic points, patrolling and speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), security arrangements through appropriate deployment,” he said.

He added a robust security and intelligence grid is in place in J&K to thwart any attempt at the hands of the militants.

