CBK Files Challan Against 3 Accused for Defrauding Insurance Company

Srinagar): The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) produced a Challan against three persons accused of producing fake death certificates’ to fraudulently extract insurance money.

“The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir Produced Challan in Case FIR No. 15/2008 U/S 420, 467,468,471,201,120B RPC before the Hon’ble Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar against Taveen Hussain Shah son of Sakhi Shah resident of Gundi Syedain Karnah, District Kupwara, Gul Fatima (Deceased) wife of Sakhi Shah resident of Gundi Syedain Karnah, District Kupwara and Sakhi Shah (Deceased) son of Mir Ali Shah resident of Gundi Syedain Karnah, District Kupwara”, reads a statement.

The instant case, the statement reads, had been registered upon a receipt of a written complaint from one Jatinder Pal Singh, Area Manager, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Jammu, wherein it was alleged that one Taveen Ahmad Shah son of Sakhi Shah resident of Gundi Syedain, District Kupwara has opted for life insurance Policies twice with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and had fraudulently extracted the huge amount by showing himself as Dead Accordingly a case FIR No. 15/2008 had been registered and investigation into the matter set in motion.

“During the course of investigation, it has surfaced that the accused Taveen Shah had hatched a criminal Conspiracy in league with his mother and father and misrepresented the actual facts before the ICICI insurance Company and illegally, fraudulently extracted an amount of Rs 4.27 lacs as insurance claim of one of his policies by producing his fake death certificate (Road Accident death).After receiving the one insurance claim, the accused Taveen Shah executed another two policies for Rs. 52 Lacs and produced another death certificate of Road Traffic Accident (RTA) in Banihal”, maintains the statement.

“During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused Taveen Hussain Shah (Policy Holder) had not died in the Road Accident anywhere and has managed Fake and Forged death certificates to avail the insurance amount and has shown him as dead twice, but the fact is that the accused Taveen Hussain Shah is still alive. The offences were proved against him and the challan has been produced in the court of law”, the statement read further.

