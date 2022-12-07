Robber of 1987 should be ashamed to talk about rigging of elections: Sajad Lone

Srinagar,: Describing National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah as the robber of 1987, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said that his statement on the interference of institutions in J&K’s electoral process is an insult to thousands of Kashmiris killed after rigging of 1987 polls.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a business function here, Lone,said that Farooq Abdullah has no right to talk about the rigging of elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah is a senior politician. He should leave the role of talking about the interference of institutions in the electoral process to us as we have been victims of rigging and he has been a benefactor,” Lone said when asked questions about Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement about interference in elections.

He said the robber of the 1987 elections should be ashamed to talk about rigging or interference in elections.

“We have been victims of rigging. My father was the victim. One lakh Kashmiris are in graves after the electoral rigging of 1987,” he said, adding that there has been interference in J&K elections.

Lone demanded an inquiry into the leakage of the list of 56 government employees posted in Kashmir Valley.

“If it is a state secret, it should be looked into how the list was leaked,” he said—

