International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ observed at B’la

DC B’la distributes Wheel Chairs among beneficiaries
BARAMULLA: The Department of Social Welfare Baramulla in collaboration with the District Administration today organized the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ at Dak Bungalow, here.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar graced the occasion as a chief guest.
A large number of specially-abled persons across the district who were registered with the Social Welfare Department were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.
She further mentioned that the government has several schemes for specially-abled persons and in order to avail the benefits of government schemes, the person must have a unique disable identity card. The beneficiary will get financial assistance as well as supportive equipment from the concern department.
Earlier, District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla, Nissar Ahmad Wani enlightened the participants about the aims and objectives of celebrating the day.
Later, the DC distributed Wheelchairs among all beneficiaries.