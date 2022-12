Sopore: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) on Saturday morning carried out raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley in a case related to militancy funding.

An official said that raids were going on at several locations across the Valley.

He added raids are being carried out in Kupwara, Bandipora, Srinagar, Pattan, Budgam and other parts of the Valley.

The official said the raids were being conducted in a case related to militancy funding—(KNO)

