Mercury Drops As Kashmir, Ladakh Freezes

Srinagar: There was no let up in freezing cold conditions in Kashmir Valley as minimum temperatures recorded a drop on Saturday.

Also, school going children faced tough times as mist and haze engulfed Srinagar, Qazigund and some other parts of Valley.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was around 1.0°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said. On Sunday last, Srinagar saw minus 2.2°C which was the coldest night so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.9°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.7°C), Batote 4.2°C (0.1°C below normal), Katra 9.2°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.8°C (0.3°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 5.4°C, Kargil minus 10.4°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 4.0°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 10. (GNS)

