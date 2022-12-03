MeT Predicts Snowfall On Dec 9, 10 In Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday said that there was possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from December 9 to 10.

“As per today’s model analysis, there is possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during 9th December (evening) to 10th December (evening) particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir and South Kashmir,” said a meteorological department official here.

Meanwhile there was no let up in freezing cold conditions in Kashmir Valley as minimum temperatures recorded a drop.

Also, school going children faced tough times as mist and haze engulfed Srinagar, Qazigund and some other parts of Valley.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was around 1.0°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said. On Sunday last, Srinagar saw minus 2.2°C which was the coldest night so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.9°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.7°C), Batote 4.2°C (0.1°C below normal), Katra 9.2°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.8°C (0.3°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 5.4°C, Kargil minus 10.4°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 4.0°C, the official said. (GNS)

