KU to announce short term winter vacations as per need: VC Prof Nilofar

Srinagar: Kashmir University (KU), vice-chancellor, Dr Nilofar Khan Saturday said they will announce winter vacations for a short time and as per the need.

VC Prof Nilofar said the mechanism of working and functioning of Universities is different from the schools.

“We cannot keep it at par with the mechanisms or system of school level. Keeping in view the availability of infrastructure and as per our need, we will announce winter vacations for a short period,” she said.

She added, however, the examination already slated by the varsity will be conducted on time and wherever required, teaching faculty will also continue the academics.

On being asked about measures taken by the university regarding the recent sexual harassment cases, she said in every institution, there is a ruling of Supreme Court that it shall have an internal compliance committee.

“I am sure that the administrators must have taken a call and cognizance of it,” she added—(KNO)

