Govt unveils fresh guidelines for deputation of J&K employees to Ladakh

Srinagar: The Government on Thursday notified new guidelines for the deputation of employees of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to the guidelines all the administrative departments/ HoDs/ controlling offices shall maintain a complete database of employees relating to their period of deputation/ service in Ladakh region.

While processing the proposals for deputation to Union Territory of Ladakh, the eligibility and suitability of the concerned employees and the interest of government work shall be given the utmost priority, the guidelines state. “The convenience of the employees may also be considered, as far as possible,” reads the guidelines. “Employees deputed from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall, as far as possible be posted at or around the District/ Sub Divisional headquarters of Leh/ Kargil Districts,” the guidelines state.

As per guidelines, all proposals relating to deputation of employees to Union Territory of Ladakh and any repatriation from said Union Territory, shall be submitted to the General Administration Department for seeking approval of the competent authority in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The government has also notified the calendar for transfers. According to the order, transfers of teaching staff shall only be ordered in the first month of the financial year i.e. April every year. “However, in exceptional cases, the transfers of teaching staff may be considered at the close of an academic session or during the academic session, in consultation with Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh”, the order states.

“An employee, whose order of deputation to Union Territory of Ladakh is issued, shall be immediately relieved and be eligible for availing joining time as provided under Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations,” reads the fresh guidelines. “No employee shall be repatriated from Union Territory of Ladakh unless a suitable replacement is provided by the concerned department”.

Regarding tenure of deputation, the government said the employees shall be deputed for a period of two years to Union Territory of Ladakh. “The period of two years shall be counted from the date of joining of such employees in the Union Territory of Ladakh”, the order states.

The fresh guidelines state that an employee, who has completed the prescribed tenure of two years in the Union Territory of Ladakh, shall not be deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh for a second term. “However, in case of non- availability of suitable substitute and in case of specific request made by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, an employee may be considered for deputation for another term, in the interest of administration,” reads the guidelines.

The guidelines further mentioned that no employee having residual service of less than two years shall be deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh. “In exceptional circumstances, and, if a specific request is made by the administration of union Territory of Ladakh, officers having less than two years residual service may be considered for deputation to Union Territory of Ladakh”, the guidelines state.

According to the guidelines, no physically challenged employee shall be deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Once the transfer/ deputation order is issued with the approval of competent authority, the only ground for modification of such order shall be serious illness of the employee or his/ her spouse/ children fully dependent upon him/ dependent parents, to be certified by Standing Medical Board of Government Medical College in the Union Territory of J&K. The Board shall give a categorical opinion in such cases after examining the employee or his/ her spouse/ children/ parents, ” reads the order.

According to the guidelines, proposals for cancellation/ modification of deputation orders, wherever found genuine shall be submitted by the concerned administrative department only after receiving clear recommendation of Standing Medical Board to the effect that employee is medically unfit to serve in Union Territory of Ladakh or alternatively his/ her spouse/ children/ dependent parents suffer from an illness of the nature that warrant the presence of the employee at his home.

In order to enable settlement of pension cases, employees deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh, who are having less than 6 months residual service, shall be repatriated to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at least 3 months prior to their date of superannuation. The employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh shall be eligible for incentives, as may be made available to them in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The guidelines further elaborated that if any question arises relating to interpretation or implementation of these guidelines, the matter shall be referred to General Administration Department for a decision thereon which shall be final—(KNO)

