SIA discovers more JeI properties in Anantnag

Anantnag,:State Investigating Agency (SIA) has discovered more Jamaat-e-Islami properties in South Kashmir’s Anantnag, Official sources said Saturday.

They said that under section 8 of UAPA, district magistrate, Anantnag has notified these properties as to be under the unlawful use of JeI. “Properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties as well.

“The notified properties also include 1 kanal 4 malras of land with a two storey building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT),” the sources said, adding, the notified property also includes land measuring 30 kanals and 1 malras in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246.

The notified property also includes a double storey residential house over land 12 malras in village Anantnag East Mattan under survey number 797 mutated in the name of JeI under number 2222.

“The property also includes land measuring 16 malras at Sarsai in Anantnag and land measuring 6 kanals,10 malras in Anantnag, besides other properties in the district,” the sources said—(KNO)

