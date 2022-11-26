4 Cowsheds Gutted In Midnight Blaze in Shangus Anantnag

Srinagar: At least four cowsheds were damaged in a massive blaze, which broke out on intervening Friday and Saturday night, at Tulbagh Shangus in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that four cow-sheds belonging to Mohammad Rafiq Khan and Abdul Majeed Khan, sons of Abdul Ayoub Khan, were gutted in a massive fire mishap. A pet dog was also charred to death in the incident.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that there was no human loss or injury reported in the incident.

The cause of fire is being ascertained, the official further said. (GNS)

