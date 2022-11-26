KR Editor-in-Chief ‘questioned’ for second day

Srinagar: The Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat, was called to Shergarhi police station in Srinagar for “questioning” for the second consecutive day on Friday, along with several other working and former journalists whose houses were raided in different parts of Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama districts on Thursday.

Police have been questioning journalists since Saturday now. At least 8 journalists are being called to Shergarhi police station every day. Police have maintained that the raids and subsequent questioning of journalists were in connection with the recent threat issued to journalists by an online blog run by Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot TRF from across the border.

Haji Hayat’s house in Pampore area of Pulwama district was raided early Thursday morning and he was brought to Shergarhi police station for questioning. He was allowed to go home Thursday evening but was asked to report back to the police station early Friday morning for a fresh round of questioning.

The other journalists whose houses were raided on Thursday – Showkat Motta, Saqib Mughloo, and Ishfaq Reshi – were also called in for questioning on Friday.

They reported to the police station in the morning and were allowed to go home in the evening.

“The ones whose houses were raided on Saturday are also being questioned. They are allowed to go home in the evening and are asked to report back the next morning,” a source told Kashmir Reader.

These include journalists Khalid Gul, Muhammad Raafi, Waseem Khalid, Raashid Maqbool, and others who have been visiting Shergarhi police station in Srinagar for six consecutive days now

