Govt Announces Winter Vacations for Classes Upto 5th from Dec 1, Others Thereafter in Kashmir

Srinagar: The J&K government on Friday announced winter vacations for all the government and recognised private schools of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu in phased manner, beginning next month.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar said the schools up to class 5th shall observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28, the classes from 6th to 8th will observe from December 12 to February 28 and those from 9th to 12 standard from December 19 to February 28.

“The Teaching staff of High and Higher Secondary Schools shall report back to their respective schools on 20th February, 2023, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.”

All teachers, the order said, shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period.

“Any default on part of the Head of the Schools/Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract strict action under Rules,” the order, added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print