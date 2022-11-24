Panchs, Sarpanchs Threatening Case: Police Files Chargesheet Against Hizb Supremo In 10-Year-Old Case

SRINAGAR: Police have filed a chargesheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen supremo Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahudin before NIA court Baramulla in connection with a case regarding threatening Panchs and Sarpanches for participating in Panchayat elections ten years ago.

A police officer said that Police filed the charge sheet before the Special Judge for NIA (Additional Sessions Court) Baramulla.

The case (FIR 241/2012) was registered in Police Station Baramulla under 506 RPC and 13 UAP Act against Salauddin for “threatening” Panchs and Sarpanchs through posters in Kashmir Valley to “compel” them not to contest elections.

The chargesheet against Salahudin has been filed under Section 512 of the penal code, the officer said. (He said the police was also in process of filing chargehseet against the Hizb chief in another similar case (FIR No. 251 of 2012) in Pattan.

