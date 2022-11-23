DGP assures journalists of safety

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DPG) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that journalists who have been threatened by militants need not worry as the police will take strict action against those trying to intimidate them.
The DGP said this while replying to a query on the police case against Kashmir Fight blog. Singh said that some elements sitting across the LoC can’t digest the peace prevailing in Kashmir and hence continue to issue threats to police, media persons and even public representatives.
“Media persons don’t need to worry as we have already lodged a case against the blog and the people running it. Strict action will be taken against those handling this blog,” the DGP said, adding that “we are keenly watching the activities taking place on this blog.”
The DGP reviewed the security situation in north Kashmir and need for upgrading infrastructure of police force in the region. KNO