Duty bound to represent people’s aspirations: JK Cong President

Kupwara: The Congress feels duty bound to serve and represent people’s aspirations at every appropriate forum, and will continue its fight against policies detrimental to the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani said on Sunday while addressing a party workers’ convention at Cheepora in Lolab area of Kupwara district.
Senior PCC and DCC (Kupwara) leaders were present in the convention and accorded a rousing ovation to Vikar Rasool Wani on his first visit to Kupwara after taking over as JKPCC President.
Wani slammed the BJP government at Centre for disappointing the people of Jammu & Kashmir on every front, terming the Centre’s attitude towards J&K as stepmotherly and unfortunate.
Addressing the convention, senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Monga (Ex.MLC) and Mohd Anwar Bhat told party workers that they should rise to the occasion to highlight the people’s issues.
Monga also censured both Centre and State Govt for failing to curb unemployment menace and addressing developmental issues and demanded that Centre should come out with a special employment package for J&K Youth to ensure that they live a dignified life and also demanded developmental package for J&K.
Senior Congress leader Nazir Ahmad Lone also addressed and convention and assured JKPCC President that he will work very hard to revamp the party further in the district.
KNS
