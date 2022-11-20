Hybrid militant taken for identification of hideout killed in militant firing: Police

Bijbehara: A ‘hybrid militant’ who was taken for identification of a hideout during the the search operation in Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara was killed when militants hiding in the area opened fire which hit him, police said on Sunday.

Police in a tweet informed that the hybrid militant identified as Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam district has hit by a militant bullet when was taken for identification of hideout.

“When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout”, police said.

They said he was rushed to sub district Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print