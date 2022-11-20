Encounter breaks out in Anantnag

Anantnag: An encounter started between security forces and militants at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

A senior police officer saidthat security forces including Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Cheki Dudoo area of Anantnag in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited—(KNO)

