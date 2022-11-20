District admin issues weather advisory in Kupwara

Kupwara: In view of the prediction by the Meteorological centre for widespread snow and rainfall of moderate intensity during today, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray on Saturday issued an advisory for the people of the district in general and those residing higher reaches.
He advised the residents of these areas to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.
Further, the general public have been advised to avoid traveling to these areas without proper information on the weather system and in case of accumulation of snow on roads.
The advisory further reads that in case of any urgency, the general public can contact the District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room(PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295.
Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency. (GNS)