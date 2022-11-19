Vice Chancellor IUST visits Polytechnic College, reviews functioning

Awantipora: Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST today visited Govt. Polytechnic College IUST, Awantipora, and reviewed its working. The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by Prof Naseer Iqbal (Registrar IUST), Prof A.H Moon (Dean Research), Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer IUST), Executive Engineer, In-charge Principal Polytechnic College, and other officers.
The team visited different facilities of the college. The vice chancellor instructed the college administration to ensure cent percent admissions in all the courses and emphasized on imparting quality education to the students.
Acknowledging the support extended by the Government of J & K in building state-of-the-art infrastructure for the college, the VC desired that the college should also offer a Diploma in Computer Science engineering as the course is in high demand among the youth. He also reviewed the progress regarding the initiation of various skill enhancement courses at the newly established Skill Development and Training Centre.