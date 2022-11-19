Muslim woman IPS officer from Gujarat posted as DIG Admin at J&K Police Hqs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Saturday posted a Muslim woman IPS officer from Gujarat as Deputy Inspector General of Police Administration in Jammu and Kashmir police headquarters.

According to an order, Sarah Rizvi has posted as DIG administration at J&K police headquarters.

“In the interest of administration, Sarah Rizvi, IPS (RR: 2008), awaiting orders of posting, is hereby posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Police Headquarters, J&K, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” it reads—(KNO)

