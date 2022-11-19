Infiltrator killed along LoC in Naushera Rajouri: Army

Jammu: Army on Saturday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Rajouri district. It claimed one infiltrator has been killed so far while the operation was going on near Kalal area in Naushera sector.

A defence ministry spokesperson based in Jammu confirmed about the killing of the one infiltrator.

“On the intervening night of 17/18 November 2022 at approximately 2300 hours, an Infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector(J&K), wherein a (militant) was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield.”

Today, he said, the body of the militant was recovered along with “warlike stores”.

He said operation is still going on and further details would be shared later.(GNS)

