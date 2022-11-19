Commissioner Secretary SWD visits orphanage at Patalbagh Pampore

PAMPORE: Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department(SWD), Sheetal Nanda on Friday visited orphanage Markazi Falahi Itifal at Patalbagh area in Pampore town.
During her visit the Commissioner Secretary held a meeting with officials of the Social Welfare Department and also took stock of renovation of the orphanage.
Talking to Kashmir Reader District Social Welfare Showkat Ahmad Showkat said that she reviewed the works being conducted at Fallahi Itfal Patalbagh at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.
The administration, according to him, is remodeling of the institution and the work would be completed within a week’s time.
During her visit she was accompanied by other officials including top police officials of Pampore.