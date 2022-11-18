NIA Files Chargesheet Against Five Persons in Chanapora Arms Haul Recovery Case

SRINAGAR National Investigation Agency on firday said that it has filed Chargesheet in Chanapora arms recovery case against five persons.

In a handout, the NIA said that today it filed chargehseet in case RC-04/2022/NIA/JMU before NIA Special Judge, Jammu under section 120B & 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act, against five accused persons.

According to statement their names are as Aamir Mushtaq Ganie s/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie r/o Khan Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar, Adnan Ahsan Wani s/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani, r/o Batapora, Chanapora, Srinagar, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam @ Ashiq, son of Ghulam Ahmed Hajam, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, Ghulam Mohideen Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K and Faisal Munir, aged about 40 years, son of Late Sadiq Hussain, resident of EP/307, near Meat Market, Talab Khatikan, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

The case was initially registered as FIR 31/2022 dated 23.05.2022 at PS Chanapora, Srinagar relating to the Chanapora Arms Haul Recovery. NIA re-registered the case on 18.06.2022, they said.

Investigation has revealed that above said accused persons are cadres of ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an offshoot of LeT, proscribed militant organization who conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunitions and funds to the militants of TRF/LeT to carry out the target killings in Jammu & Kashmir thereby creating terror among the people. Investigation has also revealed that the above said accused persons used to receive these arms consignments from Pakistan, they said.

During investigation, it has been found that the above said accused persons are associated with their Pakistan based handlers / operative / commanders of LeT/TRF, and radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join militant groups, such as TRF/LeT in Kashmir. The recovery of lot of incriminating materials relating to arms, ammunitions, chats about militancy funds besides others materials from the mobile phones of accused persons, has established the fact that these accused persons were engaged in militant activities for long time and thereby threatening the Security, Integrity and Sovereignty of India.Further investigations in the case are in progress, reads the statement.

