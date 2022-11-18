Militant Case: SIU Conducts Multiple Raids in Kulgam

Srinagar; Special Investigation Unit of police on friday conducted multiple raids in connection with the case of Rajni Bala and others killing in South Kashmir’s Kulgam District.

In a handout , police said that continuing its crackdown on Terror elements, today Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kulgam conducted raids after obtaining Search warrant from hon’ble Court at two different locations of district Kulgam viz residential houses of two suspects in connection with case FIR No. 49/2022 U/S 302 IPC, 7/27, 7/25 Arms act, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 UA(P) Act, pertaining to killing of teacher Rajni Bala namely, Abdul Wakeel Shah S/O Mohd Amin Shah R/O Danow Mukandpora and Tahir Ahmad Sofi S/O Abdul Rahman Sofi R/O Kulgam town. During search, SIU Kulgam gathered relevant information and the role of these suspects in commission of crime is being examined. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids.

The statement further stated that these raids are carried out to eliminate the militancy ecosystem in the district by identifying various Over Ground Workers and supporters of militancy.

These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases, reads the statement.(GNS)

