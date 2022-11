Srinagar: Three army soldiers were killed when they were swept away aby an avalanche in Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

“In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans (soldiers) of (army’s) 56 RR died in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche,” police said in a statement , adding, “All the bodies have been retrieved”.

