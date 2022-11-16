SEC orders re-poll in 2 DDC constituencies in North Kashmir, Voting on Dec 05

Srinagar: The State Election Commission has ordered a re-poll in two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

A top official said that the re-poll has been ordered in Hajin-A and Drugmulla constituencies of Bandipora and Kupwara districts respectively.

He said that the re-poll will be held on December 5 from 7 am to 2 pm and arrangements for the same are being made.

He also said that counting will be held on December 8 and the poll process shall conclude on December 12, tb Conduct have been implemented with immediate effect in these constituencies.

Notably, polling in both these constituencies was held along with others during the DDC elections in 2020.

The counting of votes was withheld after it was detected that some contesting candidates had entered the wrong information in Form-6. Later, polling in both constituencies was declared as void—(KNO)

