DGP for use of modern technology for ‘efficient policing’

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high level meeting of senior officers at Police Headquarters here on Monday to review various technologies being used by J&K Police and the need of futuristic technologies for efficient policing.

The meeting was attended by Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain, ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination, PHQ Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters, PHQ B S Tuti, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjeet Singh, DIG Sara Rizvi, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, AIG (T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh and other gazetted officers of PHQ.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that though many latest technologies and up gradation of gadgets have already taken place in the department yet the survey and adoption of futuristic technologies is the need of the hour. He said that artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and other modern technologic tools need to be used for the safety and security of the people.

“We need to identify the manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance the capability and capacity of the Police personnel,” he said as per a statement.

The top police officer said that all the Police forces around the world are using number of modern technologies for efficient policing and minimizing human intervention in case of rescue and other operations.

He said that modern equipments bring transparency to the system and improvement in the quality of policing on various fronts. The DGP directed for identifying the areas where more and more technology which can be put to use and also for preparing action plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.

The DGP was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation wherein technology being used in Security, Traffic, CID, Crime, Telecom and Training wings of the J&K Police was discussed. The officers also briefed the DGP, J&K about the technological tools for crime prevention and investigation which includes Predictive Policing, Big data analysis and also mobile forensics.

During the meeting existing technology solutions adopted and futuristic required technologies were discussed threadbare which also included GIS mapping system, Data security, learning management system, integrated traffic management system, latest communication system etc. besides up gradation of training centers.

