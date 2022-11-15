Road to ‘Tourist Village’ in absolute shambles

Children going to three schools via the road now ‘being kept at home’

Anantnag: Maintenance work on the road to Hallan village in Kulgam district, declared as a tourist village by the government recently, has turned it into a complete mess, leaving locals and students of at least three government schools affected adversely.

The road has become one massive puddle of mud and rocks, and even pedestrians find it difficult to walk over it, while the plight of vehicle drivers is extreme in the wake of rain.

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir had recently declared more than 180 villages as tourist villages, to give a boost to the economy as well as to tourism in Kashmir. Hallan, a remote village in DH Pora area of Kulgam district, was among these villages.

Recently, the block development department spent around 5 lakh rupees on this nearly 4-kilometre stretch. The work to be done was patchwork, but the workers left it unattended after dumping some earth filling along it.

“Earlier, the road was a nightmare for the vehicle drivers and now it has been rendered useless even for the pedestrians. It is a struggle to walk along this road,” locals told Kashmir Reader.

They said that the road is the only approach to Hallan village, and everyone in the area is completely dependent on it.

Besides, they said, the road leads to at least three government schools, including Middle School Hallan, Middle School Patchkhol, and a primary school. “There are more than 180 students in only one of these schools, the Middle School Patchkhol, not to mention the kids going to other schools. All of them have to walk along this road,” the locals said.

They added that they are preferring to make the kids stay at home these days, till some steps are taken to make the situation a little better.

“The kids, the elderly, and the sick — everyone is suffering because of the negligence of the authorities,” the locals lamented,.“They boast that the village will be turned into a tourist destination, and we wonder if this is how they are going to do it.”

Kashmir Reader talked to Tehsildar DH Pora, Rauf Ahmad Lone, who acknowledged the situation has gone bad for the locals. “The project was some patchwork but inclement weather did not allow us to conduct any further work than earth filling,” the Tehsildar said.

He added that the rains lashing in the area have made the situation worse. “I have directed the BDO concerned to take immediate steps to rectify the situation for the ease of the general public,” he said, adding, “The blacktopping of the road could not be conducted this year, it will be completed in the next financial year.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print