LG Sinha calls on PM Modi, gifts saffron flowers

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gifted a tray of the valley’s golden crop, saffron flowers, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday.
“A special gift of gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji from people of J&K. In ancient Indian tradition Saffron is referred as ‘Bahukam’. As harvest festivity draws near, symbol of joy & light GI tagged exquisite & enchanting produce is ready to be delivered globally,” Sinha tweeted along with the picture of a tray with purple saffron flowers.
Sinha also briefed the Prime Minister about J&K’s agriculture and its allied sectors.
“Briefed the Hon’ble PM about recommendations of Apex Committee on holistic development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors for raising farmer’s income & time-bound implementation of reforms to boost agriculture exports, creation of modern infrastructure & value chains,” he said in another tweet.
“Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha called on PM Narendra Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
Earlier on Saturday, the Lieutenant Governor slammed the previous governments in the UT saying “the system that prevailed in J-K earlier didn’t work to establish peace”.
The Lieutenant Governor added that the “situation is getting better now.”
