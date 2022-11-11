Security essential for civilisation to flourish and prosper: Rajnath

New Delhi: India does not believe in a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday in an address at the National Defence College, where he also called for concerted efforts of the international community to counter “grave” emerging security threats such as cyber-attacks and information warfare.

“There is no account of how much fake news and hate material is likely to be brought in society through social media platforms. The organised use of social media and other online content generation platforms is being used for engineering the opinion or perspective of the masses,” he said.

The defence minister described national security as the prime focus of the Modi government, stressing that the full potential of the country can be tapped only when its interests are protected.

“Security is sine-qua-non for civilization to flourish and prosper,” he said.

“India’s actions are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity, which is a part of our ancient ethos and its strong moral foundations, give us our political strength. Even our freedom struggle was based on the bedrock of high moral values,” he said.

The defence minister said a strong and prosperous India would not be built at the cost of others. “Rather, India is here to help other nations realise their full potential.”

Singh said if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, “we can think of creating a global order which is beneficial to all of us”.

The defence minister also said realpolitik cannot be the fig leaf for being immoral.

“Rather, enlightened self-interest of nations can be promoted within the framework of strategic morality, which is predicated on the understanding and respect for the legitimate strategic imperative of all the civilised nations.”

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, he stated that “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

PTI

