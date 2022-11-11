CS sets tone for investments in J&K at London convention

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday beckoned global investors to J&K, while speaking as guest of honour at London Global Convention 2022 on Corporate Governance & Sustainability.

The Chief Secretary extended an invitation to the delegates to come and explore vast investment opportunities available in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged them to support J&K in its efforts to transform J&K into a success story of optimism, prosperity and growth.

He said that momentous decisions have been taken which have changed the constitutional framework, removed artificial legal and economic barriers between J&K and the rest of the country, and have fully integrated J&K market with the national market.

He informed the gathering that the people of J&K can now fully enjoy the rights and benefits enjoyed by all other citizens of India rather than just a limited set of rights and benefits. He stated that a strong grassroots democracy has been set up with genuine participation of people at the lowest rungs of governance in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.

The Chief Secretary assured the participants that the government is committed to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a prosperous and progressive region and present a new version of Jammu and Kashmir that would amply represent its rich tradition of hospitality, warmth & inclusiveness and globally acclaimed status as “paradise on earth”.

“J&K has a robust economy centred around agriculture, horticulture and the services sector. It has excellent land and water resources, a major attraction,” he said.

Many international brands and leading global companies were part of this event, such as Marks and Spencer (UK), Rolls Royce (UK), Unilever (UK), Coca Cola(USA), Doha Bank (Qatar), Glaxo Healthcare(UK),Grande (France), Sekisui chemicals(Japan), Stantec Inc (Canada), IRPC (Thailand), Emirates National Oil company (UAE), NASDAQ (USA) and many more.

