04 LeT Militant associates arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three militant associates of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit along with arms and ammunition in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a handout , the police said that they have arrested three LeT Associates, identifying them as Karamat-ul-lah Reshi son of Mehraj-ud-din Reshi & Suhail Bashir Ganai son of Bashir Ah Ganai, both residents of Chewa Uller Tral, Adil Ghani Lone son of Abdul Ghani Lone resident of Karamulla Tral and Irshad Ahmed Kumar son of Manzoor Ahmed Kumar resident of Tral-e-Payeen. Incriminating materials including explosive substance has been recovered from their possession.

According to police spokesman, during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested militant associates were in touch with LeT militant commander @Babar @Samama resident of PoK and were in a bid to hatch conspiracy to plant IED in Tral area with the intend to cause damage to Police/Security Forces. Besides, the arrested militant associates were also involved in transportation of arms & ammunition and other logistic support to the active militants of LeT.

Accordingly, a case FIR No.164/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Tral and further investigation has been set into motion, reads the statement.(GNS)

