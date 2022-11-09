NIA Files Chargesheet Against TRF Militant From Baramulla in Delhi Court

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed chargesheet against a militant of TRF/LeT from Baramulla district in the NIA Special Court New Delhi.

“Today NIA filed supplementary charge-sheet in this case against the activities of ‘The Resistance Front’, an offshoot of LeT in the NIA Special Court, PHC, New Delhi against accused Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat (alias) Hamza (alias) Daniyal, resident of District Baramulla u/s 120B of the IPC, Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances act, 1908 and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967,” NIA said in a statement said ..

The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 18 November last year and claimed that during its investigations, it emerged that the accused had radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join militant groups, such as TRF in Kashmir.

“He entered into a conspiracy with active (militant) commanders in the valley to train youth of Kashmir to fabricate IEDs/explosives using locally available chemicals”. He, alongwith other co-accused and “Pakistan based handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF actively participated in acts in support of LeT and received funds from Pakistan based operatives of LeT”, the NIA said. “He also facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for furtherance of militant activities in India,” the NIA said, adding, “Further investigations in the case are in progress.” (

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print