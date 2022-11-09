Doda accident: Body of one among 4 missing youth found, vehicle pulled out

Jammu: Amid heavy rainfall and hectic efforts of all rescue teams, the ill-fated vehicle has been pulled out from the river Chenab along side with one body in Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Four people had drowned after the car (swift—JK06-9297) they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into the fast flowing water body near Karara Premnagar in Doda district last evening.

While three youth are still missing, body of one Adit Kotwal son of Rakesh Kotwal of Paryote Doda has been recovered, a police officer said.

He said a massive rescue operation continued amid bad weather conditions to trace out the missing youth.

Due to darkness, he said, the rescue operation has been stopped and would be resumed early morning tomorrow.

“We pressed boats etc and all efforts were employed to trace out the missing. So far we have been successful in pulling out the vehicle along with a body,” the officer said.

The three missing youth have been identified as Rohan Mangotra son of Sadhu Ram of Nayedangri, Surjeet Singh son of Dharamsingh of Jodhpur and Vishal Chandail son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda.

Police have already filed a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Thathri and investigation continues to ascertain the cause behind the accident, the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print