Male Body found in Parihaspora Pattan

Baramulla,: An unidentified body of a man has been recovered from Badi Nambal Parihaspora Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon .

Official sources said that locals of Parihaspora Diver, spotted a body lying in Badi Nambal area of Parihaspora pattan on Tuesday afternoon and accordingly informed the concerned police post about it.

Soon after receiving the information, a police party rushed towards the spot and taken the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities .

An official said that a body has been recovered from badinambal parihaspora , adding that the identification of deceased person is being ascertained. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print